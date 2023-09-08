Court rules that police injunction on Minority's #OccupyBOGProtest is wrong

The court says the injunction is wrong on the part of the police

The Minority in Parliament have earned a ‘win’ from an Accra High Court concerning an injunction that was put on their plan to demonstrate against the Bank of Ghana, by the Ghana Police Service.

The police had refused to give clearance to the Members of Parliament on the Minority, plus some civil society groups, to protest against the central bank as scheduled for September 5, 2023.



The police had stated in their reasons that the central bank’s office in Accra is a security zone.



But hearing an affidavit filed by the Minority in opposition to the police’s application, Justice Edward Twum, the presiding judge, ruled that the decision of the police is wrong.



A report by 3news.ccom said that the court has since directed the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service to amend its application within seven days since it was simply a misnomer not filing in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).



The court therefore overruled that added that the application lacked the authorisation of the Attorney General.



The case has been adjourned to Monday, September 18, 2023, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Minority has served notice to the police for a scheduled march, on the same issue, for Tuesday, September 12.



Earlier, the police and the Minority had disagreed on the route for the march.



