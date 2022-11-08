4
OccupyGhana petitions Special Prosecutor to investigate businessman who attempted to bribe MPs

Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate claims that a businessman had attempted to bribe Members of Parliament to influence the discharge of their duties.

In a statement dated November 3, 2022, the group called on the OSP to investigate recent claims by some MPs that the said businessman had sought to pay a bribe to some members amidst open calls for the president to sack the minister for finance.

“We have followed media reports from interviews by Joy FM with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs), and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North), which have been widely circulated by other media portals.

“In these interviews, the MPs alleged that an unnamed, wealthy businessman had attempted to bribe them. That would be an attempt to influence the conduct of MPs in the course of their official duties, a potential corruption offence that falls within the remit of your office.

“We wish to draw your attention to these allegations and to petition your good office to investigate these allegations, and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute,” OccupyGhana said in a statement.

Following calls by some majority members of parliament for the dismissal of the finance minister, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in an interview revealed an attempt by some businessmen to bribe the said MPs.

He has subsequently hinted at plans by the caucus to investigate the matter.

