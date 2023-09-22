OccupyJulorBiHouse: Things have to be right in this country - John Dumelo

Actor turned politician, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has voiced his strong support for the call for change and accountability in the country.

Speaking as a protester in the ongoing #OccupyJulorBiHouse, indicated that things have not been right in the country.



He shared the concerns of many protesters regarding issues of corruption, governance, and the overall state of the nation.



“The same message everybody is driving home that we need change, things need to be right. The corruption is too much, the arrogance is too much. So many things are going wrong, and we need the right things to be done,” he said.



According to him, the demonstration is a collective demand from the citizens of Ghana which transcends party lines and affiliations.



“I don’t think this is an opposition party or a group of opposition parties doing. I think this is what the citizens are asking for, it has nothing to do with NDC, CPP, PNC or anything other political party. It has everything to do with Ghana and the change that people are seeking to see,” he stressed.

NW/OGB

