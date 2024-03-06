OccupyJulorbi case: SC dismisses request to quash order not to demonstrate at Jubilee House

File photo

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for certiorari filed by the organisers of #OccupyJulorbi protest to quash the High Court’s order against them from protesting at the Jubilee House.

In November last year, the High Court in Accra granted a request from the police that restrained the protesters from picketing at the seat of government in December 2023.



The court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo did not only stop their long month demonstration, but also prohibited them from holding any future demonstrations at the said venue.



This was after the Greater Accra Regional Police Command sought the intervention of the court after the organizers refused to revise their planned protest.



Dissatisfied with the decision, the organisers proceeded to the Supreme Court with an application for certiorari aimed at quashing the High Court’s orders.

But, a five-member panel of the apex court, presided over by Justice Omoro Amadu Tanko in its ruling on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, unanimously dismissed the request.



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah, who was at the Supreme Court, reports that the reasons for the outcome according to the presiding judge, would be made available on March 14, 2024.



The panel which also included Justice Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, Barbara Ackah-Yensu, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice Yaw Darko Asare said there was no order as to cost.