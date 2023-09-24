OccupyJulorbiHouse: Man demonstrates in ‘grand theft auto’ themed outfit

Demonstrator in Grand Theft Auto themed dress for #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

One protester has garnered attention for making a striking statement at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse through his choice of attire, inspired by the popular video game 'Grand Theft Auto.'

The protester's unique dress has sparked conversations about the diverse ways individuals are expressing their grievances during the demonstration.



While some protestors held placards and were clad in red and black attires, the said protestor was spotted wearing an outfit reminiscent of characters from the 'Grand Theft Auto' video game series.



The ensemble included the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Ata, Samira Bawumia, and the late Sir John



It also included a flying plane, showing allegations of the president’s interest in flying in private jets, the proposed National Cathedral, and a polluted water body depicting the devastating effect of galamsey on the various water bodies in the country.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration itself aims to demand accountability, transparency, and better governance from the government.



It was organised by a group called Democracy Hub for three days between September 21 and 23, 2023.

It gained significant traction and garnered support from various segments of the Ghanaian population throughout.



