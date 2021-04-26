OccupySaglemiNow: Can the ordinary Ghanaian afford? - Ghanaians ask

Saglemi Housing Project

The Saglemi Housing Project which was commenced under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s administration in 2012 has generated controversy due to the current governments' failure to complete and open the project for use.

The project which was undertaken by Constructora OAS Ghana Ltd was expected to create affordable housing space for citizens following its completion but that hasn't been the case as the housing unit after years of neglect has been taken over by weeds.



Ghanaians have described the ‘abandoned’ Saglemi housing project as a "waste of money" and have launched a campaign dubbed “OccupySaglemiNow” demanding the immediate opening of the project to help solve the housing deficit in the country.



Notwithstanding, there are some people who have raised concerns about the affordability of the housing units. Questions have been asked on whether or not the ‘ordinary Ghanaian’ can secure a space when the project is finally completed and opened for use.



One person said: “The funniest people are the ones claiming that even if the Saglemi housing project is completed, ordinary Ghanaians cannot afford. Might be true, so we should clear the land again and build single room mud(Attah-kwame) houses? The 25gh per month one?"



Another commented: “The Saglemi housing project is not for any party. It’s for everyone, it’s our money, the people’s money, it’s our duty as Ghanaians to push the current gov’t to fix this.”

Tons of Ghanaians have thrown to social media platforms to express disappointment at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the Ministry of Works and Housing's failure to complete the Saglemi Project which has 5,000 residential units.



However, the sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, during a tour in March 2021 to some uncompleted housing project including the Saglemi Project noted that: “The government is committed to continuing the project and seeing to its completion, regardless of the challenges.”



Below are some reactions from social media:





If not for anything. Just open Saglemi housing project to ease the conjestion in Accra and Kasoa. Do it for Ghanaians. #OccupySaglemiNow — MPK (@MPKwarteng_) April 26, 2021

Alot of Ghanaians sleep in cars, shop corridors, etc but a certain man is looking on for housing projects to rot. #OccupySaglemiNow — Kingly_Royal1 (@Royal1Kingly) April 26, 2021

Ghanaians have just realized, you can’t fulfill any infrastructure promise you have made,Akufo Addo just open what President John Mahama has built wai #OccupySaglemiNow — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) April 26, 2021

Why should we let poor Ghanaians suffer out of political pettiness #OccupySaglemiNow — Kingly_Royal1 (@Royal1Kingly) April 26, 2021

Saglemi affordable housing project saw Ghana build 5000 housing units at a cost of $200m from 2012 - 2016, largely completed but unoccupied.



Why would anyone who care a little about the suffering Ghanaians abandoned this project to rot because NDC John Mahama built it? Oh God! pic.twitter.com/nqsv1v5bl4 — Peter Doe Jnr ???????? (@PeterDoeJnr1) April 26, 2021

There is housing deficit in Ghana but Nana Addo is poised to worsen the plight of Ghanaians. #OccupySaglemiNow — PAUL KAGAME ???? (@Paul_Kagame_) April 26, 2021

The funniest people are the ones claiming that even if the Saglemi housing project is completed, ordinary Ghanaians cannot afford. Might be true, so we should clear the land again and build single room mud(Attah-kwame) houses? The 25gh per month one? ????#OccupySaglemiNow. — Neutral Mary (@MBanks133) April 26, 2021