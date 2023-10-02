October dedicated to the promotion of breast cancer awareness

Members of Radix Consult Limited

Source: Sam Abankwa, Contributor

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Radix Consult Limited is proud to join the global initiative to raise awareness about this prevalent and potentially life-threatening disease.

Radix is committed to promoting health and well-being, especially within underserved communities.



During this month of awareness, we reaffirm our commitment to raising awareness and fostering a culture of early detection. Radix has used its platforms to emphasize early detection, prevention, and support for breast cancer patients and the contributions of individuals, communities, organizations, and healthcare providers who come together to raise awareness about this prevalent and potentially life-threatening disease.



This year, Radix took a significant step in the fight against breast cancer. On World Health Day 2023, Radix partnered with Touton SA to organize a special breast cancer awareness campaign and screening event. This initiative reached out to approximately 320 women across six Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) groups in Twifo Praso and Bogoso, Ghana.



The World Health Day event aimed to empower women by providing them with essential knowledge about breast cancer. Radix educated them about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and taught them the importance of regular self-examination. Also, in collaboration with the Christ Jubilee Centre, Radix



screened and supported 150 women at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman.

Globally, breast cancer accounts for a staggering 29.5% of cancer incidence, with Ghana grappling with a prevalence rate of 31.8% of all cancer cases. Breast cancer can be successfully treated when detected early. Therefore, one of Radix's primary objectives was to equip these women with the tools and information necessary for early detection. By encouraging women to be proactive about their health, Radix hopes to inspire them to seek medical attention at the earliest signs of concern, ultimately increasing their chances of survival.



Programmes lined up for October 2023:



In October 2023, Radix CONSULT Limited will be collaborating with the African Cancer Initiative and Flames of Hope Foundation to organize the following programmes:



Breast cancer awareness campaign: This campaign will be held in various communities across Ghana to raise awareness about breast cancer and its symptoms. Radix will provide educational materials and host educational sessions on breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.



Breast cancer screening events: Radix will organize breast cancer screening events in underserved communities to provide women with access to affordable and accessible breast cancer screening services.

Support groups for breast cancer patients and survivors: Radix will facilitate support groups for breast cancer patients and survivors to provide them with a safe and supportive space to share their experiences, learn from each other, and access emotional support.



Calling the community to action:



Radix Consult Limited is committed to promoting health and well-being, especially within underserved communities. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Radix encourages its employees, clients, and the broader community to join in supporting initiatives that aim to make a positive impact in the fight against breast cancer.



Here are some ways to get involved:



Learn more about breast cancer: The more you know about breast cancer, the better equipped you will be to detect it early and take action. Visit the websites of reliable organizations such as the Ghana Cancer Society website or Radix Social media platforms to learn more about breast cancer risk factors, screening guidelines, and available resources.

Talk to your doctor about breast cancer screening: Breast cancer screening can help detect breast cancer early when it is most treatable. Talk to your doctor about your breast cancer risk and the best screening schedule for you.



Support breast cancer research and awareness: There are many ways to support breast cancer research and awareness, such as donating to charity, participating in fundraising events, or volunteering your time. Even small acts of support can make a big difference.



Together, we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.