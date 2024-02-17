Oda Divisional Police Commander refutes allegations of interference in chieftaincy affairs

ACP Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Oda Divisional Police Commander, ACP Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw has refuted allegations of bias and misconduct contained in a petition filed against him by the Kotoku Traditional Council in the Eastern Region.

The Kotoku Traditional Council in a petition dated the 31st of January, 2024 and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akuffo Dampare, accused the police commander of meddling in chieftaincy matters and endangering the peace and security in the traditional area.



The traditional council in seeking the immediate transfer of the police chief said their demand was to "prevent further deterioration of the security situation in the state."



The chiefs and elders through the traditional council argued that while the area enjoyed relative peace and security, ACP Samuel Nyamekye Adane, since he took office has been tyrannical and oppressive, throwing the traditional area into a state of chaos, disorder and anarchy.



The petition also accused the ACP of interfering in chieftaincy affairs within the Kotoku Traditional Area, citing Abenase, Ayirebi Asene and Afosu as areas where he allegedly interfered in chieftaincy matters.

But ACP Samuel Nyamekye Adane dismissed allegations of opposing the installation of a legitimately gazetted chief at Ayirebi, undermining various actions imposed against the sanctioned chiefs of Asene and Afosu and backing the tyranny of the chief of Abenase.



The Divisional Commander explained that decisions about security issues in the aforementioned areas are taken by the District Security Committees (DISECs) of Asene-Manso-Akroso, Ayirebi and Birim-North and not him.



He accused the petitioners of not only pursuing personal scores against him but also on a mission to damage his hard-earned reputation and called on all to disregard the allegations.



He stressed that the decision to have him transferred or not lies solely within the remits of the IGP and declined to speak to the issue.