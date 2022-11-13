Oda MP calls for urgent action to accommodate police divisional command

Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The Member of Parliament of Akyem Oda Constituency has urged the Interior Ministry to make a commitment towards the building of a befitting edifice to house the Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service which is headquartered in Akyem Oda.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah’s call was made when the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry, appeared before Parliament to answer questions from some MPs.



The Akyem Oda MP had filed to ask the Minister what effort his ministry was making to accommodate the Oda Divisional Police Command in a very appropriate premises as the command has been operating in a rented apartment since it was created.



In his answer, the minister recounted that the Police Administration was allocated 89.81 acres of land in 1979 through an executive instrument.



However, resource constants have been a major factor in the construction of both office accommodations and barracks for the Oda Divisional Command.



The minister revealed that a group of Oda citizens resident in the United States of America (USA) has proposed to construct the Divisional Police Headquarters on the allocated land.

The Minister said the Police Command is however yet to engage the leadership of the association to discuss the way forward.



Mr Akwasi Acquah said even though he has confidence in his constituents’ commitment to help the Police Administration in constructing the command’s headquarters, the minister must give a firm commitment and assurance to his people on the construction of the edifice.



He also wanted to know if the Minister was aware that portions of the allocated land had been encroached upon and any further delays of the project could affect the size of the allocated lands.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumani Babgin, intervened and assured the MP that the assurance committee of parliament was available to ensure that the minister’s promises are upheld.