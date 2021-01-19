Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III to be buried in April

The late chief would be buried on April 17, this year

The Denkyira Traditional Council in the central region has announced the burial date for the late paramount chief of the area, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III.

According to the funeral arrangements announced by the traditional council at a news conference at Dunkwa, the late chief would be buried on April 17, this year.



The news conference, which was addressed by Nana Dr Essien Kwaakonta II, Sanaahene of Denkyira and Chairman of the funeral planning committee, said all funeral celebrations in the traditional area would cease from February 21 until April 17, this year.



This is to give all people in the traditional area the opportunity to mourn the departed paramount chief who ruled for 60 years.



Odeefuo Boa Amponsem was installed in 1955 and died on the stool in 2015.



He served as the Vice President and later, President of the National House of Chiefs during his time.

He was also a member of the constituent assemblies of 1969, 1979 and 1992 where he also served as a member of the council of state in 1992.



Odeefuo Boa Amponsem was honoured by the Head of State and presented with the Order of Volta, in 1992.



Nana Kwaakonta II said the funeral planning committee would give every community in the traditional area the time to perform their “Special Mpre” to honour the departed King.



He said the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, would pay his last respect to Odeefuo Boa Amponsem on April, 15, this year.



Several dignitaries including; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would also pay their last respect to the departed chief before his burial.