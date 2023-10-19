Odododiodio: NDC puts on hold Parliamentary Primary

NDC flag

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has referred the violent incident that occurred at its Odododiodio constituency office to a Special Committee.

According to the party, the incident has been referred to the special committee after extensive deliberations on the matter.



“After extensive deliberations, FEC referred the violence that occurred and an appeal process that has been filed in respect of the eligibility of one of the aspirants to a Special Committee to investigate and make appropriate recommendations.”



The committee would be chaired by former Speaker of Parliament Doe Adjaho.



The other members of the committee are Dr. Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman, NDC; Mr. George Loh, Deputy Director Legal, NDC; Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Deputy Director of Communications, NDC; and Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West Constituency.



A journalist with Accra-based Citi FM and Citi TV, Akosua Otchere, was attacked while covering the vetting of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra.



The attackers twisted her hand and snatched her phone.

This happened when members of one of the candidates’ camps destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.



The party has since condemned the act and pledged to pay for the medical bills of the journalist.



The party has also put the parliamentary primary in the constituency on hold.



Read the full statement from the NDC below



PRESS STATEMENT



For Immediate Release

17th October, 2023



FEC REFERS ODODODIODIO PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARY DISTURBANCES TO SPECIAL COMMITTEE.



At its regular meeting on Tuesday, 17th October, 2023, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC discussed the unfortunate incident that occurred at its Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants for the Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary of the party.



After extensive deliberations, FEC referred the violence that occurred and an appeal process that has been filed in respect of the eligibility of one of the aspirants, to a Special Committee to investigate and make appropriate recommendations.



The Special Committee comprises of;



Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho- Former Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana

Dr. Samuel Sarpong- National Vice Chairman, NDC



Mr. George Loh- Deputy, Director Legal, NDC



Obuobia Darko-Opoku- Deputy Director of Communications, NDC



Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu- MP for Wa West Constituency



In the meantime, all processes relative to the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio Constituency have been put on hold pending the outcome of investigations by the Special Committee.



SIGNED.

Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey



General Secretary