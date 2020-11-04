Odododiodio clash: 5 suspects arrested, put before court

A photo of NPP, NDC supporters during the clash

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh has noted that 5 persons have so far been arrested in connection to the bloody clash that occurred at Odododiodio constituency late month.

He noted that the 5 suspects have been arraigned before court.



Addressing the media at a press conference Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the IGP said: “Five persons have been arrested. They've been taken to court and the case is still in court.”



On Sunday, October 25, 2020, some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) participating in a peace walk ended up engaging in a violent clash.

They hurled insults at each other, pelted themselves with stones and bottles.



Following the chaotic scene, the National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, met with the parliamentary candidates of both parties to sign a peace treaty.



The two aspiring parliamentary candidates; Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Nii Lante Bannerman have pledged to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity in the area before, during and after the general elections.