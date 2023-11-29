Odododiodioo race: NDC disqualifies Michael Yarboi

Michael Nii Yarboi has been disqualified

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the disqualification of Michael Nii Yarboi from participating in the parliamentary elections in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

This decision comes on the back of a report submitted by the Special Committee tasked with investigating the violence that occurred during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants on Friday,13 October 2023.



“...Mr. Michael Nii Yarboi is not qualified by the provisions of article 41 (8) (b) of the constitution of the NDC and, therefore, cannot contest in the Parliamentary elections in Odododiodioo Constituency,” the FEC said.



The FEC further declared that the other two aspirants, Alfred Nii Kotei Ashie and Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, whose supporters were allegedly responsible for the property damage during the vetting process, will be jointly surcharged for all costs related to the damage at the centre.

It apologised to Miss Akosua Octhere, the journalist, who was manhandled on the vetting day, and assured her the party would liaise with her to indemnify all her medical bills.



The FEC has, therefore, directed its election directorate to promptly organise the parliamentary primaries for the Odododiodioo Constituency.