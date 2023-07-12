Odotobiri MP joins Dr. Bawumia to commission party office

Bawumia and some NPP party executives commissioned the party's new office

The Member of Parliament for Odotobiri constituency, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 commissioned a new party office at Jacobu in the Amansie Central district. The beautiful edifice was built and donated to the party by the Member of Parliament.

At a short ceremony to cut the tape to officially open the office, the vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was in the constituency to meet party delegates ahead of the party's presidential primary, lauded the Member of Parliament for the efforts he has put into constructing the office for the party in the constituency.



He was optimistic the office will encourage the party faithfuls in the constituency to work harder for the success and victory of the party in the 2024 elections.



Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi on the other hand intimated that the office was to show appreciation to the New Patriotic Party's supporters in the constituency for their unflinching support.



He said the office will serve as the secretariat for the transaction of the party's business.



"It consist of the chairman's office, the secretary's office and a 120- seater capacity auditorium for meetings involving large numbers".



Earlier, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia met with the party delegates in a separate meeting. He appealed to them to vote for him at the party's impending presidential primaries saying he was the best person to 'break the 8' for the party.

The NPP has slated November 4 for its presidential primaries. Currently, 10 people have filed their nominations to contest for the slot. The party will on August 26, 2023 convene a special delegates conference to select five candidates to contest the November 4 presidential primary.



Dr. Bawumia enumerated plethora of reasons why he thinks he was the right person to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.



Among them, he said he was the most experienced candidate among the other 10 contestants saying he has on four occasions partnered with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to contest elections in Ghana.



He also alluded to the fact that he was the candidate who could unite the party's rank and file the country as a whole due to the fact that he appeals to the various religious groupings in the country.



He seized the opportunity to thank the people of Odotobiri constituency for their continuous support to the party and assured them that plans are afoot to have their deplorable roads fixed and called for calm.



The Member of Parliament for Odotobiri in an interaction with the media threw his support behind Dr. Bawumia's candidature insisting he was the best person to lead the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said the Veep was charismatic and enjoys the support of majority of the NPP MPs in parliament as well as the constituency executives in the Ashanti Region.



On the deplorable nature of the roads in his constituency, Gyamfi said though most of the roads in the constituency have been awarded on contract yet, the contractors have left site because of lack of funds.



"The nature of our road seems to erode the gains we have made in this constituency in terms of schools, health facilities and electricity extension. Most of the roads here are cocoa roads, Government of Ghana and synohydro sponsored but the contractors apart from Joshob is not on site", he said.



He revealed that he has had fruitful discussions with Dr. Bawumia with the assurance that the contractors will soon move to site.