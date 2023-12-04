Oduma solution hosts participants of Global Conference on Cyber Security Capacity Building

Steve Amponsah, Oduma CEO and guests during the briefing session to the CSA and GC3B team

A team from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) together with some International technical leads in the Cyber Security global ecosystem who were at the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) in Ghana have paid a courtesy call on Oduma Solutions Limited at their Corporate Head Office in Accra. This was part of the activities to mark Ghana hosting the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building(GC3B) this year.

The all-important visit was aimed at familiarisation, networking and connecting with the operations of the renowned cyber security firm to appreciate it’s drive to establish Global excellence in Ghana, across Africa and beyond. The Oduma Solutions Security Operations Centre (SOC) was selected by the Cyber Security Authority as a leading SOC in the country to showcase Ghana's world-class private sector facilities within the Global Cyber ecosystem.



Oduma Solutions Limited, referred to as “the CyberSecurity People", has positioned itself as a leader in the Cyber Security ecosystem in Ghana and beyond with credibility and reputation in the market. Through effective engagement and execution by its dedicated team along with high standard modern equipment and facilities, Oduma delivers full end-to-end cyber security services with excellence in every aspect of its operations. Its services range from penetration testing, through infrastructure and network security, end-user security to Security Operations Centre as a Service (SOCAAS).



The 2023 Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) was held in Accra, Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, and was facilitated by the CSA under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, from 29th-30th November, in collaboration with the World Bank Group (WBG), the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise and the Cyber Peace Institute. The annual scheme seeks to bring together a full range of industry regulators and players to synergise, learn and adopt new strategies to ensure continuous improvement in all their endeavours related to Cyber security matters in the world. It was attended by about eight hundred participants across the globe from over 35 countries.



Speaking to the media during the visit, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oduma Solutions Limited, Steve Amponsah expressed his profound gratitude to CSA for choosing Oduma as a leading private cyber security hub with the largest capacity and robust SOC in the country to host such prestigious dignitaries.



According to Steve, the Oduma brand, which is an indigenous Ghanaian brand seeks to develop a strong African brand which will rival any Cyber Security company in the world.

"I am very excited about hosting about 45 regulators, policy makers, practitioners and investors in the Cyber Security sector in our office here in Ghana. This is a testament to the team's unwavering focus on building a solid and a credible brand for the future. Our team of experts coordinated the event well and we are honoured by such a great recognition. This will inspire us towards our vision of being the number one cyber security service provider on the continent within 7-10years ", he noted.



Also, Nadia Sarbah, a Business Development Manager at Oduma Solutions Limited took the opportunity to urge stakeholders to always seek the services of Oduma. She emphasised that the company provides world class expertise and a very good understanding of the global cyber threat landscape. It thus covers the full scope of the information, systems and technology operation security, which guarantees a tailored solution to meet and exceed each customers expectations.



The participants were highly impressed with Oduma’s client engagement protocol, understanding of the variety of threats and the traceable system of flagging, analysing, rectifying and reporting on cyber breaches thus securing client protection; not forgetting the robust and top-level SOC setup. They expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and fluid engagement during their visit.



ABOUT ODUMA SOLUTIONS LIMITED



Oduma Solutions Ltd is a cyber security and information technology firm that provides a wide range of effective solutions that meet the security needs of our clients. The company’s mission is to offer a premium risk-based Cybersecurity service.



Oduma Solution Ltd’s vision is to be a global market leader in offering a top-notch cybersecurity service and the first-choice partner for commercial cybersecurity needs. All the security solutions and services are geared towards six values which are confidentiality, professionalism, integrity, efficiency, innovation and reliability.