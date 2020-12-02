Odumase-Krobo midwifery training school formally handed over to school authorities

Municipal Chief Executive of Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh handing over the keys

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Authorities of the Odumase-Krobo Midwifery Training School in the Eastern Region have received keys to the facility at a formal handing over ceremony at the school’s premises on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Municipal Chief Executive of Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh handed the keys of the 24-unit classroom block to the Principal of the School, Mr. Joseph Eshun after it was handed over to him by the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey who received it on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council.



Before then, the contractors of the project, Magtona Construction Ltd handed the keys over to the project consultants, PPM Ltd who passed it on to Mr. Ayertey.



The handing over precedes an official commissioning of the nursing training school at a later date.



The school’s student population currently stands at 250 comprising of 220 females and 30 males reading two-year programs in Nurse Assistant Preventive.



The contract for construction works on the school which was previously housed by the Manya Krobo Development Foundation at Laasi, was awarded on 21st December, 2016 with works commencing on 30th December 2017, and completed in 2020.

So far, a total of Gh? 2,203,255.32 provided by the GETFUND comprising lots 1 and 2 have been spent on infrastructure including classroom blocks, hostel facilities, toilet facilities, etc.



Municipal Chief Executive of Lower Manya Krobo said the facility will facilitate teaching and learning activities in the school.



“This [24-unit block] will facilitate teaching and learning in this school because 24-unit is very good and they have even added some other facilities, it is very good, the contractor has also done very well.”



He said the students previously occupied a two-hostel facility but efforts to develop the facility into a “complete school” were underway.



“Initially, we gave them two hostel facilities so now we are developing the school into a complete school. We are working out for a dining hall facility for them, a kitchen as well as an administrative block,” said the MCE.

The school aside from the aforementioned facilities also boasts of electricity supply and water supply and the MCE said that all other facilities including the roads, dining hall, administration block, kitchen, etc. would be done to put the campus in a position to run effectively.



“Their road is currently before the ministry of roads and highways which is working on it. When it’s awarded, it’ll be done for them. It’s part of the 4.5 kilometers that we intend doing over here to make them comfortable to improve teaching and learning.”



He thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the project including the Manya Krobo Traditional Council Led by the Konor, Nene Sakite II who provided 38 acres of land for the project.



The assembly chief also called on the electorate to "vote massively" for the President and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate of the area as a form of appreciation for the various developmental projects undertaken during the tenure of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey praised the contractors of the project, Magtona constructions Ltd for their output but added that works would be closely monitored within the next six months to verify its quality.

Mr. Nuertey who was particularly relieved that the school now has a permanent campus equipped with infrastructure and equipment after several years of operating from a temporal structure, urged the students to make the best out of the situation.



He cautioned the students, being the first batch of beneficiaries of the facility, to maintain it properly for their successors to similarly enjoy it.



To boost security and visibility on campus, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate also donated 5 streetlights and 20 pieces of LED bulbs to the school.



The Principal of the School, Mr. Joseph Eshun expressed satisfaction at works done so far but appealed for immediate commencement of works on the administration block and pavements to facilitate administrative processes and address inconveniences with the muddy terrain of the area.



According to him, letters had already been written to the GETFUND through the Ministry of Education for the commencement of works.

“We have written a reminder to the ministry, GETFUND to continue to support us by bringing those construction works on site. There are others that we also requested that is the pavement blocks be made on campus because the terrain becomes muddy during the rainy season so we have made a request that they should help us,” said Mr. Eshun.



Aside from these, he also requested learning materials including overhead projectors and computers to facilitate effective teaching and learning.



The road leading to the school remains untarred with its associated transportation challenges to students, staff, and visitors. Though the road forms part of the second phase of construction works of the Krobo town roads and the principal said assurances had been given by the Municipal Assembly that works will begin in due course.

