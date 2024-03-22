Ofankor tenant murder: Prosecution tenders 47 live cartridges retrieved from accused landlord

Nana Kankam has been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician at the time

State Prosecutors have through the Police at Mile 7 Police Station tendered in evidence some 47 live cartridges retrieved from the residence of Victor Nana Kankam, the landlord who is standing trial for the murder of his tenant.

Nana Kankam, also a businessman has been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician at the time, and has pleaded not guilty.



Testifying as the fourth prosecution witness, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dorgbefu of Achimota Mile 7 Police Station tendered in some 47 live cartridges retrieved from the home of the accused.

The witness while being led by Principal State Attorney Sefakor Batse to give his evidence in chief also told the Court that two pump action guns were Al’s retrieved.