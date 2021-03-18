Offensive history textbook: Forgive the publishers - Sam Pyne appeals

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne says Ghanaians should pardon the publishers of the anti-Ewe textbooks and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the regulator.

Publishers, Badu Nkansah Limited and Golden Publications have received their share of slaps from Ghanaians after publishing textbooks that offend Ewes and Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The textbooks titled History of Ghana and Golden English passed a first approval rating by NaCCA despite its derogatory contents.



Although NaCCA hasn't given permission for the books to go for sale, they, however, found their way into the market with some schools reportedly grabbing copies of the textbooks.



The general public has taken umbrage at the publishing and sale of the textbooks and called for their withdrawal from the market.



Following the public outcry and vigilance, NaCCA has ordered all copies to be withdrawn from the market.

Failure to do so, NaCCA says, publishers of such books would be made to face the full rigours of the law.



“Additionally, the publishers have been asked to issue an unequivocal apology through the electronic, print and social media,” the regulator added.



The publisher, Badu Nkansah Ltd has apologized and assured the public they have recalled the books.



Spokesperson for the publisher, Mark Osei indicated that the books will be set ablaze.



"It’s unfortunate, all we will say is sorry but I can assure you that we will retrieve all and burn them in the public," he said in an interview on Neat FM's morning show "Ghana Montie".

Responding to the issues during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Sam Pyne noted that although what has happened is unfortunate, the Publishers deserve forgiveness.



He called on the citizenry to accept the apology of the Publishers.



"They have accepted their fault. Let us forgive them," he said.



He, however, advised NaCCA and publishers to follow the ethics of writing ensuring the contents of their books are appropriate for public consumption.