Office of Greater Accra Regional Chief Imam gets first Advisory Board members

Present at the ceremony also was legal practitioner Lawyer Bright Akwetey

Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar, the Greater Accra Regional Executive Secretary at the Office of the Regional Chief Imam has said it was necessary for the Regional Chief Imam Office to have an Advisory Board to ensure the development and progress of Islam in the region.

He said the core mandate of the Board was to advise and formulate policies for the office of the Regional Chief Imam’s Office to propagate, educate and preach peace about the Islamic Religion and other religious practices.



Sultan Caesar made the call on Saturday at the inauguration of their first Advisory Board in Accra.



The 16-member Board include Chief Abubakar Muhasinu Samori, Zongo Chief Nii Okaiman, Board Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Jibril Sissy Nii On ya Folo- Chief of Anya Zongo, Board Secretary, Nene Gamu Afienya I, Abubakar Afutu Narh, President Council of GaDangme Muslim Chiefs, Chief Abdallah Amidu, Kasoa Dagomba Chief, Sarki Musah Nosh, Zongo Chief Ablekuma Joma Gbawe Gonse, Numo Mensa IV, Teshie Gua Wulomo,Sheikh Mohammed Awal Tahiru Larry, Cleric Shia Muslim Community and Sheikh Mustapha Mohammed Yaa Jalaala, Regional Coordinator Greater Accra Tijaniyya.



Other members are; Nuhu Shaibu Aiki, Vice Chairman, Greater Accra Tijaniya Muslim Council Ghana, Nene Gamu Gbawe I, Alfred kwartelai Quarter, Vice President Council of GaDangme Muslim Chiefs, Nasibatu Tahir-Swallah (Phd) Educationist, Nene Gamu Abelenkpe and Dodowa Chief Protocol Council of GaDangme Muslim Chiefs, Naa Gamu Pokuase I, Rakia Abeokor Allotey Council of GaDangme Muslim Queens, Captain Kodjo Nseni Mankattah IV, Ga Asafoatse Nukpa and President Council of GaDangme Muslim Chiefs Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei and Ustaz Mohammed kodjo Baah Otchere Secretary Council of GaDangme Muslim Imams.



The Board is to help steer the affairs of the office and to ensure the good welfare of Muslims in the region.

The Board purpose was also to advise the Regional Chief Imam’s Office on how they could streamline development to benefit the Muslim communities in Greater Accra and beyond.



He said there was the need for the Regional Chief Imam office to structure the regional chief imam’s office so well to help bring development to the doorstep of everybody in the region.



Sultan Caesar said the inclusion of most of the Heads of every tribe or ethnic groups in the board indicated the commitment of the office to bring unity into the Muslim Umah in the region.



He said the challenges Muslims were facing in education, health and other areas was an indication that it was about time Muslims in the country rose up to build educational infrastructures and the other necessary infrastructures to take care of the Muslim youth in the country.



This, Sultan Caeser said would minimise the marginalisation of Muslim children in various schools across the country.

He advised the other religious bodies to do away with religious problems and that the country did not need that in its current state of development, adding, “we should try to avoid issues that will trigger religious problems in the country.”



Sultan Caesar urged Ghanaian Muslims to celebrate the upcoming Edul-Fitr festival with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.



The New Chairman of the Advisory Board in his address said, he was glad to be part of such a group of people to help in shaping the progress of Islam in the region.



He said the board members including himself would conduct the business of the board in compliance with the constitution and bylaws of the Regional Chief Imam’s office to help bring progress to Muslims in the region.



Present at the ceremony also was legal practitioner Lawyer Bright Akwetey