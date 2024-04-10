Official: EC sets April 30 for Ejisu by-election

The EC has set April 30, 2024, as the day for the by-election in Ejisu

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially scheduled April 30, 2024, as the date for the Ejisu constituency by-election in the Ashanti region. This decision follows the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

Dr. Kumah died on March 7, 2024, following a brief illness.



The announcement was made during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Tuesday, April 9.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slated its primary for April 13, 2024, aiming to select a candidate from among nine contenders.



Nominations were accepted from Tuesday, April 2, 2024, until Thursday, April 4, with all nine candidates successfully submitting their bids before the deadline.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC has announced its decision to abstain from the election.



Citing finances and other resources as the basis, the party said it is more focused on the December 7, general elections which is less than 8 months away.

