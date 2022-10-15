Official cloth for Ekow Blankson’s funeral unveiled

The official cloth meant for the final funeral rites of Ekow Blankson has been unveiled.

The family of the veteran actor, on Saturday October 15, held a one-week observation, in accordance with traditional norms, at Tema in the Greater Accra region.



Ekow Blankson will be buried on December 17, 2022 and funeral sympathisers, family and friends are entreated to patronise the official cloth for the occasion.



Displaying the cloth on Saturday, a family member said, “What our father Ekow told us is exactly what we are doing and going to do. He asked that we don a white attire for his funeral…So this is the funeral cloth the family, wife and children of Ekow have decided to go with."



“God willing on December 17, this is the funeral cloth we are expected to wear and for the thanksgiving service on Sunday December 18, all sympathisers, family and friends are expected to wear pure white clothing,” she said in Twi.



The veteran actor and former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU) sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 3, 2022.

Ekow Blankson, until his demise, played a key role in the commercial activities of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries in Ghana.





















About Ekow Blankson



Ekow Blankson was the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) where he brought his 22 years of experience gained across various business fields. Ekow Blankson managed the expansive growth of the digital business as well as identified areas within the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in the digital world. He managed the sales and marketing teams of GhanaWeb as well as all AfricaWeb subsidiaries.



Ekow Blankson has worked with four multinational companies including Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles. He has also worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively. He was also the Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications at the conglomerate Groupe Ideal.



Ekow Blankson has a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Ghana, Legon; a marketing certificate from Heineken University, Amsterdam; and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also received years of training in various fields of marketing, sales, management and advertising. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

With a long career in acting, he was awarded Best Male Actor International nomination at the 2022 NELAS AWARDS UK; Best Adult Male Role GH Student's Awards 2022; and nominated for Best Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards. He has directed and featured in several Ghanaian movies including Checkmate; Borga; In April; Black Earth Rising; Death After Birth and The Intruder among many others.







MA/DA