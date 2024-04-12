Official death statement from Mawuena Trebarh's family

The late Mawuena Trebarh

The father of the late Mawuena Trebarh, Professor Ernest Dumor, representing the Dumor, Gbeho, and allied families, has announced the sorrowful passing of their beloved daughter.

Mawuena Trebarh (nee Dumor), according to the statement, departed from this world in the evening of Wednesday, April 10, 2024, following a recent period of illness, the official statement said.



"Professor Ernest Dumor, the Dumor, Gbeho and allied families announce with deep sorrow the passing of their beloved daughter, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh (nee Dumor). She passed in the evening of Wednesday, 10th April 2024 after a recent period of illness.



"Funeral announcements will be announced in due time," the statement said.



It also indicated that the family requests for privacy during this period.



"The family requests utmost privacy at this time," it added.



The late Mawuena Trebarh, sister of the late Komla Dumor of the BBC, leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy that will be forever remembered by her family, friends, and community.

Trebarh's professional journey was marked by numerous milestones, including being the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the first female underground exploration geologist amidst a predominantly male workforce in the Ashanti Region.



Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.



She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.



Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organizations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities.



She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.



Additionally, she managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.

Trebarh's tenure as CEO of the GIPC was marked by notable achievements, including driving foreign direct investment into Ghana and significantly increasing the Centre's income during her leadership.



Her strategic vision and dedication to excellence earned her widespread recognition and respect within the business community.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Trebarh was a strong advocate for gender equality and empowerment.



She used her platform to champion increased female representation in the workforce and called for changes to business practices in Ghana.



In 2020, she was named the deputy spokesperson of the John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Election 2020 Campaign.



She served as the spokesperson and Head of communications for the office of the vice presidential candidate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

She died at the age of 52.



NAY/AE



