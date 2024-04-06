Officials of Kotoku State unhappy with IGP's refusal to act on petition

Ghana's IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Source: Michael Oberteye

An appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, by some chiefs of Kotoku State in February 2024 to have the Divisional Commander of the Akim Oda Divisional Command transferred has fallen on deaf ears.

The Chiefs, in a letter addressed to the IGP, complained about certain occurrences involving ACP Adane-Ameyaw.



They contended that “the Kotoku Traditional Area enjoyed relative peace and security, which came at a great cost and sacrifice before the arrival of the Divisional Commander. Since he took office, his administration has been tyrannical and oppressive and has thrown our Traditional Area into a state of



chaos, disorder, and anarchy.”



The petition further reads, “Instead of professionally focusing on his assignment of securing peace, he rather systematically gets himself personally involved in all chieftaincy affairs within the Kotoku Traditional Area.”



They further accused ACP Adane-Ameyaw of using state security forces to prevent a destooled chief from leaving the palace at Afosu, a mining town within Kotoku State in the Eastern Region of Ghana, a situation they said has created fear and unwanted tension within the community.

The chiefs argued that contrary to their expectations, ACP Adane-Ameyaw remains at the post, thus exacerbating the security situation in Kotoku State.



An investigative team sent by the Eastern South Regional Commander, ACP George Bossman Ohene-Boadi, to Oda to ascertain the nature of the relationship between ACP Adane-Ameyaw and chiefs yielded no results, with the traditional leaders wondering if all the detailed narratives and evidence provided to the investigation team were taken to their supervisors in Accra.



"And if they did, then why is ACP Adane-Ameyaw still at his post in Oda?" they quizzed.



Chieftaincy is at the heart of Ghanaian society. It has over the centuries been a beacon of power and hope, and Ghanaians hold it in high esteem.



Chieftaincy issues are very complex and delicate. Matters relating to chieftaincy must necessarily be handled with caution, as anything short of this could degenerate into violent, aggressive, and forceful clashes.