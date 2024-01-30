Offinso: Mason kills girlfriend, poisons his children

File photo

A 30-year-old mason has allegedly killed three people including his girlfriend and a two-week-old baby at Asuoso in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The other victim is said to be the suspect's four-year-old stepson.



The suspect, who has been identified as Shadrack, branded in the area as Kwaata according to residents murdered his girlfriend, Portia Yerebe, 25, and later poisoned, four-year-old Nti Joseph and the two-week-old child.



The sad incident according to the residents occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024.



A source in the community revealed to OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng that the mother of Portia Yerebe visited her daughter who lived with his boyfriend on Monday morning but realized their room was locked.



She went back and returned in the evening to check on them only to find the room still locked.

The woman was worried and, hence, called on some people to break into the room.



The source added that after the door was forcefully opened, the lifeless bodies of the three deceased persons were seen and they immediately informed the police.



Kwaata is alleged to have killed Portia Yerebe with a sharp object.



The two children were also seen with foam coming out from their mouths prompting an alleged poisoning.



The suspect, according to the source is currently on the run while the police have conveyed the bodies to a morgue for autopsy.