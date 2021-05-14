Offinso North NCCE takes education on constitution to church

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “We are one, Ghana First.”

The Offinso North District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has stepped up public education on the 1992 Constitution as part of the annual Constitution Week celebration.

The constitution week was instituted by the Commission on the return to a multi-party democracy after several military interruptions to sensitize Ghanaians on the need to uphold the 1992 Constitution for sustainable development.



Consequently, offices of the NCCE across the country embark on public education during the constitution week to keep the people abreast with the content of the Constitution as a civic responsibility and also appreciate why every citizen must work towards protecting the Constitution.



This year’s celebration is on the theme: “We are one, Ghana First.”



In the Offinso North District, officials of the NCCE have been engaging various groups such as artisans, market women and churches in Akomadan, the District Capital.



One of such engagements was held for the St. James Catholic Church with a call on the congregation to be patriotic and uphold the core values and principles of the Constitution as good citizens.

Mr Iddrisu Awal, an Assistant Civic Education Officer, said the Constitution enjoined Ghanaians to respect rule of law, fundamental human rights and freedom of others while embracing probity and accountability.



He underlined the need for Ghanaians to unite as one people to build a peaceful and prosperous country for posterity.



He urged them to eschew discrimination against fellow citizens on the grounds of their religious, political and ethnic background, adding that peaceful coexistence among the citizenry was critical to the stability of the country.



Mr Awal reminded the people that the COVID-19 pandemic was still present and urged them to strictly adhere to the safety protocols, especially in public places.