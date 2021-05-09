Offinso killing: Irate youth set suspect's home ablaze

Benedicta’s father, Felix Owusu is demanding justice

Police at Offinso in the Ashanti Region are investigating a case of arson after the home of Ransford Amponsah – the man facing a court for allegedly killing a four-year-old girl – was attacked and set ablaze by some irate youth.

The police said they have launched a search for the suspects in connection with the crime.



This was after a complaint was lodged by some occupants of the five-bedroom family house located at Twumasen Quarters at Offinso.



Uncle of the suspect, Joseph Gyamfi told the police on Tuesday that the rampaging youth invaded the house at about 21:30 hrs when news broke that his nephew was linked to the killing of the late Benedicta Owusu Sarpong.



“On inspection all the wooden windows, doors, wire mesh and rubber nets affixed to the various rooms in the house were found damaged by the attackers”, an incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com read.



“Police also observed that one of the rooms in the house being occupied by suspect Amponsah Ransford was set ablaze and all his personal effects value yet unknown were burnt down completely”, the report added.

The police said efforts are underway to get the suspects arrested.



Background



The body of the four-year-old was found in a “Ghana-Must-Go” bag dumped in a shallow pit behind the Offinso Nursing and Midwifery School. The decomposing body had been severed with a sharp object leaving the head hanging.



Offinso Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Ben Wonkyi said: “We took over investigations and arrested the suspect. We were investigating a case of a missing person but we had information that a dead body had been seen around the Offinso Midwifery School. So we proceeded to the scene and we found the dead body which was identified by the uncle of the deceased who is missing”.



Residents storm court to lynch the suspect.

Ransford Amponsah, 20, has been charged with murder and has since been remanded into prison custody by the Offinso Circuit Court presided over Akosua Ataa Nyarko (Mrs) to reappear on 9 June 2021.



An attempt by some irate youth to lynch the suspect was foiled by the police. The police had to fire warning shots to disperse the charged crowd before the suspect was whisked away.



Family calls for justice



Benedicta’s father, Felix Owusu is demanding justice.



“Since this matter came up, I have had sleepless nights,” the 35-year-old father of two said. I hope and pray that justice would be served.