Ofori-Atta Must Go: I'm not aware of any meeting with Akufo-Addo - NPP MP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo With Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Akim Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi has denied knowledge of a meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and members of the Majority Caucus in relation to calls for the dismissal of Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

This is despite claims by the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the call that started with about 60 MPs and later grew to 89 MPs had become the official position of the Majority Caucus.

Anyimadu Antwi told Accra-based Joy FM on December 11, that he was unaware of a widely reported meeting at the presidency where MPs agreed to allow Ofori-Atta continue in his role temporarily on two conditions.

“I am not aware that we have met the president on this. Apart from not being part of that meeting, I am not aware of any meeting,” he said.

Calls from within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ofori-Atta's dismissal over the economic downturn has been increasing over the last few months especially after Ghana went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a bailout.

Amid threats by the 'Ken Must Go' MPs to boycott government business led by the embattled minister, the presidency convened a meeting where concessions were made.

Among others that Ofori-Atta should present the 2023 budget and see through the Appropriation Bill and to also conclude ongoing round of talks with the IMF with government eyeing a staff-level agreement for a programme by end of the year.

After the 'rebel' MPs reignited their call for the minister's dismissal, the NPP national leaders also held a meeting with the Caucus where it was agreed that they will stick to the agreement reached with the president.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
