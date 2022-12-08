Ofori-Atta ‘acquitted’ as vote of censure motion fails

Ken Ofori-Atta

The vote of censure motion filed by the members of the minority side in Parliament against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has failed.

The motion failed as the votes in favour of it were less than the two-thirds of the House (183 votes) needed for it to be passed.



Only 136 National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament who were present in the House voted in favour of the motion as their colleague MPs from the majority caucus staged a walkout before voting started.



Delivering the verdict of the motion, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said “This House, hereby resolves as follows to pass a vote of censure on the minister responsible for finance.



“Those in favour after the secret vote is 136. Does against 0. Attentions 0.



“Now in accordance with Article 82(1) which reads Parliament may by a resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of all the Members of Parliament pass a vote of censure on a minister of state,” he said

He added that: “Following the terms of vote of censure by Article 82(1) the vote is accordingly lost.”



The MPs on the majority side staged a walkout during the debate on the report of the censure motion to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Before walking out, the leader of the majority side, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that his group is washing its hands off the process to remove the finance minister because it did not follow due procedures.



He stated that the procedure should not be allowed to continue because the National Democratic Congress MPs have not been able to prove the crimes, they are accusing the Ofori-Atta of.



IB/DA