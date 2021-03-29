Ofori-Atta approved 'by consensus'

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended for approval the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance.

The recommendation was contained in a report submitted to plenary on Monday, March 29.



Mr Ofori-Atta, nominated as Minister of Finance for the second time by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, faced the Committee in a two-day vetting session last week – precisely Thursday and Friday, March 26.



The vetting had to delay as a result of his travel to the United States of America (USA) for medical care.



During his vetting, he was asked questions ranging from the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal to his personal obligations of tax payment and asset declaration.

On the latter, the Committee said in its report: “Responding as to whether he had declared his assets in accordance with the Public Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550), the nominee indicated in the affirmative”.



“He also indicated that he has honoured his tax obligations in accordance with the law.”



The Committee “by consensus” recommended to the House to approve Mr Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.