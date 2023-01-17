0
Menu
News

Ofori-Atta can’t be the same person to save Ghana – Kwame Pianim

Ken Ofori Atta New1 Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New World Renaissance Securities Limited and famed Economist, Kwame Pianim is wondering why finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post despite being the one who in his view led Ghana into a ditch.

“The driver who sent the car into a ditch is not the right person to bring back the car from the ditch”, Mr Kwame Pianim said in an interview with Kumasi-based radio Sompa FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

According to him, the claim by the government and its Finance Minister that, the current economic hardship the country is facing is a result of the Russian-Ukraine War and the pandemic Coronavirus is untenable.

“You can’t blame the Russia-Ukraine war for hardship in Ghana. How does Russia -Ukraine War affect us? How many Ghanaians take bread every morning before going to work?” he quizzed.

To him, the situation could have been better if the Finance Minister had released money to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto former Agric Minister to cart in more food from the rural areas to the city centers rather than focus on bread to eat which raw material is imported mostly from Ukraine.

Mr Kwame Pianim further chided the Akufo-Addo’s government saying the current situation cannott be justifiable because Ghana has not experienced any great hurricanes, earthquake or any other serious disaster.

“It is rather the act of arrogance, wickedness that has brought us where we are now. So you say you are not going to reduce your government size, you won’t reduce number of vehicles and fuel you use.” He wondered adding that, government must cut its coat according to its size.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: