Ofori-Atta could drag Akufo-Addo's legacy and presidency into the gutters - Pianim warns

DA47020F D857 4186 8AEA 36E7476208B2.jpeg Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned economist and statesman Kwame Pianim has warned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is putting his presidency and legacy on the line by maintaining embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in office.

He made the comments in wide ranging interview on Accra-based TV3 earlier this week, among others talking about Ghana's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, IMF for a financial support programme.

He intimated that Ofori-Atta staying in office would make it very difficult to restore Ghana's economy and also risks destroying the legacies of President Akufo-Addo.

"If he (Ofori-Atta) does not go and the president doesn't let him go, we risk irreversibly dragging the president's legacy and his presidency into the gutters," he said.

His call comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Members of Parliament of his party, the NPP, to hold on with their demand for Ofori-Atta to be sacked over the economic difficulties.

A meeting between the President and the Majority Caucus in Parliament agreed that Ofori-Atta will see through the first phase of the IMF programme and also to present the 2023 budget and see it through appropriation.

Kwame Pianim stressed that replacing Ofori-Atta is very critical to turning around the economy to get Ghanaians out of the current difficulties.

