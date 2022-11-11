0
'Ofori Atta deserves fair hearing' - Afenyo-Markin on vote of censure

Afenyo 1?resize=600%2C450&ssl=1 Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament has called for a fair hearing for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

According to Afenyo-Markin, a proper examination of the Minority’s claims against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta reveals that they are criminal in nature.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament in a debate on the motion to get the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta out of office today, Thursday, November 10, Afenyo-Markin noted that the claims by the minority, upon a proper scrutiny, are criminal in nature.

“If we go ahead with the application, we will be doing a lot of injustice to our colleague.” “If this application is allowed, it will be an injustice and an unfairness, and the Minister wouldn’t have been given adequate time to prepare for his defense,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader in Parliament has asked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government considering the current economic crisis in Ghana.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament in a debate on the motion to get the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta out of office today, Thursday, November 10, Haruna Iddrisu appealed to the Majority Members of Parliament to support the move by the Minority to get him removed.

“The President must reduce the size of his government,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

This comes after the Majority MPs in Parliament revealed that although they equally want the Finance Minister out of office, the NDC MPs motion is based on propaganda.

Speaking to the parliamentary press corps today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, MP for Effiduase/Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, revealed that the cause of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda, and reasons that are not justifiable.

Source: atinkaonline.com
