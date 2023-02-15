Ofori-Atta does what he wants, he is ignoring cabinet decisions - Oduro Takyi alleges

Certified economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi

Certified economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has said that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is more powerful than the entire cabinet of Ghana.

According to him, the finance minister takes actions that are contrary to decisions that have been made by the entire cabinet to help get the country out of the current economic mess.



Speaking in an interview on Onua TV, on Tuesday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Oduro Takyi added that Ofori-Atta has not been sacked because of the power he has in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“The cabinet of every government is the think-tank. But the danger is when a certain minister is more powerful than the cabinet. If your calf is larger than your thigh then you are not well.



“So, if you have a finance minister who is more powerful than the cabinet then you are heading for trouble. Because now the reality is that now if the entire cabinet decides to go left, the finance minister goes right.



“Ken is more powerful than every person under this government, powerful than everybody. Will he still be in government if he is not powerful? This government is sick, it has a finance minister more powerful than the entire government machinery,” he said in Twi.



