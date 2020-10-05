Ofori-Atta donates items worth GH¢60,000 to cured lepers

Rev. Father Campbell presenting the items to the lepers

Parish Priest of the Christ the King Church, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell on Friday, 2 October donated food items worth thousands of cedis to inmates at the cured lepers village in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta



Some 58 cured lepers who benefited from the support took away, 50kg rice, 5L vegetable cooking oil, tins of tomato paste, fish, Milo, sugar and detergents including, assorted bathing and washing soaps, powder, tissues, toiletries among other items.



According to Father Campbell, who is known for his humanitarian activities across the country, a female inmate from the Ho camp who needed further medical assistance was sent to him for support, after which he learnt the difficulties the inmates were facing at the camp.



“About three, four weeks ago, one of the inmates from here was sent to me in Weija and it was very bad… so we sent her to Cape Coast and the doctor who examined her said she couldn’t have been in such a condition if she was being looked after well…



“Two days ago, she lost her leg and I was very sad because there was no need to lose her leg…so that prompted me to find out more about what was happening there and they told me they were hungry, there was no food...,” Father Campbell recounted.

He revealed that he appealed to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for financial support and the minister donated GH¢60,000 which he used to procure the items.



Rev. Campbell also mentioned that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also donated GH¢7,000 which was used to pay the hospital bills of the amputee at the Cape Coast Hospital.



“I contacted the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and said I need money to buy food for those in Ho and he gave me GH¢60,000 and I’m so grateful to the Minister of Finance. That enabled us to bring all these parcels of food...:” he reiterated.



Father Campbell said although other philanthropists support the inmates, they need more aid to enable them to have a sound life.



One beneficiary, Rejoice Nikabo was grateful for the kind gesture and thanked the various sponsors.