Ofori-Atta has learnt a bitter lesson – Bagbin

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin believes that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will take a cue from the ordeal he has suffered over the past few weeks.

Between a censure motion from the Minority and a decision by the Majority to kick him out of office, Mr Bagbin is sure that Ken Ofori-Atta has picked lessons for the future.

“As he sits here, he has learned a bitter lesson. It is uncommon to come across members of your own party rise up in Parliament against your own minister. It’s uncommon,” Joy News quoted Bagbin on Sunday.

MPs over the weekend held a workshop at Ho over the budget that was presented by the embattled minister of finance.

Bagbin is of the view that the government has to cooperate with the opposition side in Parliament over the policies in the budget.

If that does not happen, the Speaker of Parliament thinks the economy will suffer more as the house prepares to vote on the censure motion against Ofori-Atta.

Ghana is currently at the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible $3 billion bailout amidst intensifying hardship, skyrocketing fuel prices, rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi.

