Ofori-Atta has quoted every scripture except the one on returning money to the poor - Yayra Koku

Ken Ofori Atta And Yayra Koku Ken Ofori-Atta and Yayra Koku

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, describing him as failing to quote the one most important scripture in the Bible that fits into the current times.

In a tweet, the systems analyst programmer said that the minister, who is known for quoting biblical scriptures in his statements or addresses, has failed to make use of the scripture where Zacchaeus returned monies he took from people to them.

Ken Ofori-Atta has quoted every phrase in the Bible, except the one where Zacchaeus returned to the poor every amount he has stolen from them,” he said in a tweet.

Zacchaeus was a chief tax collector in the biblical days who found salvation when Jesus Christ visited his house.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has received a lot of backlash lately over a number of economic downturns, and has recently been before parliament over a vote of censure moved by the Minority.

The government is currently going through a series of new measures, including a debt restructuring, as well as an exchange program between Ghana and a number of countries for a nurses-for-cash program.

