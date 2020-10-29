Ofori-Atta hints at Akufo-Addo’s plans to invest in affordable housing if he remains in office in 2021

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration has plans to invest heavily in Affordable Housing projects in 2021.

According to him, the decision is part of the government's plans to pump resources into the infrastructural sector of the economy in the next financial year.



Ofori-Atta said: “A few days ago, my colleague [....] Atta Akyea and I joined [...] President Akufo-Addo to [inaugurate] 204 new houses at Tema Community 22. These houses were largely constructed and supervised by local contractors and consultants under the National Mortgage and Housing Fund Scheme (NMHFS).”



“This project was completed in nine-months, amidst [the] COVID-19 pandemic and created over 1,500 jobs. We will replicate this housing model across the country and alongside the agenda 111 district hospitals programme,” the finance minister noted whilst presenting the 2021 first-quarter budget to Parliament.

He added that the Digital Address System and the National Identification Programme of the Akufo-Addo administration will help in uniquely identifying Ghanaians and their business locations.



