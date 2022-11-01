Ofori-Atta is Ghana's biggest problem: Mensah Thompson states the 3 'sins' of finance minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of being the main cause of Ghana's economic challenges.

According to Mensah Thompson, Ofori-Atta's decision to collapse some banks in the country is one of the main reasons the economy is currently crushing.



The ASEPA boss, who made these remarks in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that the finance minister's unquenchable thirst for loans is another reason Ghanaians are currently suffering.



"The government is sponsoring these narratives that our problems are because of speculation and profiteering by Ghanaians, but this is false. The problems we are facing today have nothing to do with Ghanaians.



"Only one person is responsible for all the problems we are facing today, and he is Ofori-Atta. He is the bigger problem. If the president wants to shift the blame, he should put it on Ofori-Atta. Because Ofori-Atta single-handedly has destroyed Ghana's economy in a way that will take the country at least 20 years to recover.



"One of Ofori-Atta's decisions that caused the current problems is the collapse of banks. The consequences of collapsing some banks in 2018 are what we are seeing today… The second thing is corruption. Take the Auditor-Generals report and see how much Ofori-Atta got through his bank helping the government to acquire loans," he said in Twi.

He added that the third decision Ofori-Atta took, which led to the collapse of the Ghanaian economy, was financial misreporting.



"Ofori-Atta has been presenting different sets of data to Ghana's Parliament and IMF (International Monetary Fund). In 2018, the IMF exposed him for misreporting our budget deficit," he said.



