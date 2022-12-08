Ofori-Atta jabs NDC MPs over 2015 IMF loan when there was ‘no Covid, no Ukraine war’

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has berated Members of Parliament of the minority caucus who are calling for his head through a vote of censure.

The minister who was speaking on the floor of Parliament during a debate on the report of an ad hoc committee on the vote of censure against him maintained his innocence.



He suggested that all the grounds for the calls for his removal are baseless and cannot be proved by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs).



Ofori-Atta added that the NDC went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout and the minister at that time was not accused of being reckless or in conflict of interest and all the crimes he is being accused of now.



“Mr Speaker let me just remind us as we talk about the issue of recklessness, of mismanagement, of conflict of interest and also remind ourselves of our COVID-19 experience, of the Russia-Ukraine war.



“And Mr Speaker, let’s ask ourselves… the lack of recklessness, the mismanagement and the lack of these events, I will ask my colleague who used to be at the ministry, what happened in 2015 for them to run to the IMF. No recklessness, mismanagement, no Covid, no Ukraine war and Mr Speaker, President Akufo-Addo’s government had to then come and bail them out," he said.



