Ofori-Atta joins Captain Smart's employers to GH¢10m defamation suit

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has joined Media General Ghana Ltd., the owner of Onua TV and Onua FM, to an earlier defamation suit against the company's presenter Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart).
The host on the synched morning show of both the TV and radio stations, suggested on one of his editions that Mr Ofori-Atta got 10 per cent of the IMF's recently-approved US$3 billion bailout facility for Ghana.
In his amended statement of case filed on Monday, 5 June 2023, Mr Ofori-Atta stated that Media General Ghana Ltd (the second defendant), by its actions and inactions, looked on, permitted and/or encouraged the first defendant, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (aka Captain Smart), by the use of its platform and resources, to defame him, the plaintiff, unjustifiably.
Mr Ofori-Atta is praying the court to award him GHC10 million in general damages, including aggravated and or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by the two defendants (Media General Ghana Ltd, the operator of Onua TV and Onua FM, in addition to Blessed Godsbrain/Captain Smart).
