2
Menu
News

Ofori-Atta leading IMF talks leaves it with 'credibility problems' - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr12121212 Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has cast doubts on the credibility of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to conclude Ghana's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have petitioned the President to remove the Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They believe a new person will best lead the Finance Ministry and effectively manage the finances of the economy but President Nana Addo has appealed to them to allow Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to finish negotiations with the IMF before a decision will be made on their request.

But Kwesi Pratt has dissented to the decision by the President as he doesn't believe Ken Ofori-Atta is the only person to finalize the deal.

He wondered if the IMF even trusts the Finance Minister enough to sit at the negotiation table with them.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he said; "In any case, there are credibility problems with the IMF negotiations if he is the one leading us because this man is the same person who said we will never go to the IMF and that it will undermine national dignity and even sovereignty. A person who says going to the IMF will undermine our national dignity is today the one said to lead this deal that he says will undermine national dignity."

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: