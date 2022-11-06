Ofori-Atta leading IMF talks leaves it with 'credibility problems' - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has cast doubts on the credibility of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to conclude Ghana's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have petitioned the President to remove the Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



They believe a new person will best lead the Finance Ministry and effectively manage the finances of the economy but President Nana Addo has appealed to them to allow Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to finish negotiations with the IMF before a decision will be made on their request.



But Kwesi Pratt has dissented to the decision by the President as he doesn't believe Ken Ofori-Atta is the only person to finalize the deal.

He wondered if the IMF even trusts the Finance Minister enough to sit at the negotiation table with them.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he said; "In any case, there are credibility problems with the IMF negotiations if he is the one leading us because this man is the same person who said we will never go to the IMF and that it will undermine national dignity and even sovereignty. A person who says going to the IMF will undermine our national dignity is today the one said to lead this deal that he says will undermine national dignity."