Ofori-Atta not suffering from coronavirus, he's cursed with sickness – Bishop Salifu Amoako

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta

Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has averred that finance minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta is not suffering from post-coronavirus complications as announced by the Finance Ministry weeks ago.

According to him, four businessmen who were affected by the banking sector clean up took Ken Ofori-Atta to an ungodly place to have his life cut short.



Making this revelation in an interview with Rainbow Radio, the man of God noted that the family of Ken Ofori-Atta has sought help from both himself and Reverend Owusu Bempah to avert the death curse.



"Ken-Ofori-Atta is not suffering from Covid-19. Some four persons who had had their banks collapsed took him somewhere to have him killed. The four have buried animals to ensure that the man dies. But his family have come to seek help from me [Bishop Salifu Amoako] and Owusu Bempah.”



Bishop Salifu Amoako pointed out that the finance minister-designate will not die as he will recover to continue with his works at the finance ministry.



“We have started praying for him. He will survive. He will back to his work,” he stated.

It would be recalled that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, during his 31st watch night service in Accra, predicted the death of the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



During the service, he said God took him to the Bank of Ghana and Finance ministry buildings where he saw obituary posters of the Finance Minister boldly fixed on both walls.



He asked that Ghanaians pray for Ken Ofori-Atta, to avert the death



“The Lord took me to the Bank of Ghana and whiles I was looking at the building, something happened. I saw a picture on the building. I also went to the Ministry of Finance and I saw the same picture there. The Lord said what can you see? And I said I saw a picture of the man in charge of the finances of Ghana. Hear me. The Lord said we should pray for Mr. Ofori-Atta. If we don’t pray for him, from January up until March, this man will die,” he declared in church.