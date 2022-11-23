Ofori-Atta resigned from Databank for health reasons but is healthy to be a minister? – Pratt asks

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has bemoaned the instance of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta staying at post despite the many calls for him to step down.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt wondered why the minister who claimed he resigned from the Data Bank on health grounds is healthy enough to be a minister of state.



He added that Ofori-Atta should resign because the position in the finance ministry is not his personal business.



“If I were Ofori-Atta, I would have resigned long ago. He said he works for free but he is refusing to resign. He said he resigned from Data Bank because of his health.



“And so if you cannot do the work at Data Bank because of your health, how is it that you are healthy enough to be the finance minister of the whole of Ghana,” he said in Twi.



The veteran journalist further stated that he still holds the view that sacking Ofori-Atta will not make any significate difference but it is time for him (the finance minister) to go.



“The minister can choose not to resign but he must know that his decision must meet the demands of Ghanaians because he is not running a private business,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has indicated that it will present the 2023 budget in Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2024. However, the person who presents the budget has become an issue.



This is because 98 MPs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have indicated that they will boycott the reading of the budget if Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the one to present it.



Also, an ad hoc committee of Parliament set up to investigate a vote of censure motion against Ofori-Atta by National Democratic Congress MPs is expected to present its report to the house on Tuesday, November 22.



IB/BOG