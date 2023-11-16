Ofori-Atta's budget bag attracts social media chatter: Here is why

Ken Ofori-Atta appeared in parliament with a €3,149.23 Berluti Jour Neo Scrittio Venezia Leather Bag

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, arrived in parliament for the reading of the 2024 budget statement with a bag containing the document.

As is custom to budget presentations, the minister arrived with a green bag instead of his usual brown bag containing details of the nation’s financial plans for the upcoming year.



In the aftermath of the minister’s presentation, the bag that held the 2024 budget has generated chatter especially on social media.



Some X users have pointed out that the bag is a Berluti Jour Neo Scrittio Venezia Leather Bag.



Users are raising discussions over the cost of the bag which according to the website mrporter.com, a high-end luxury fashion brand, is selling for €3,149.23 approximately GHS40,856.



Upon all the sufferings, Ken ofori Atta went to parliament with a Ghc 500 million bag to present today’s budget. #HowWickedTheyAre ⁦@nana_agyei1⁩ ⁦@PrinceHenry_PHK⁩ pic.twitter.com/9xTWb7GLgr — BAWA AMINU SUMAILA (@BawaAminu_1) November 15, 2023

Ken Ofori Atta’s new bag for the #ByeByeBudget reading cost Ghs 50,796.00???? pic.twitter.com/LnJQ9pKbs7 — N e B ???????? (@NeBCRUZER) November 15, 2023

The price of Ken Ofori Atta's bag is 50,601.24 Ghanaian Cedis pic.twitter.com/sFf5RLRqbS — #RomeoWrites✍️ (@Ro4Romeo) November 15, 2023

Ofori-Atta ditches brown leather bag for green to read 2024 budgethttps://t.co/BqQjUtKaDL — GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) November 15, 2023

Ken Ofori Atta’s new bag for the #ByeByeBudget reading cost Ghs 50,796.00 pic.twitter.com/34bn4jxDLM — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) November 15, 2023

Your Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta came to read budget with a 'Berluti Jour Neo Scrittio Venezia Leather Bag' that cost 4000 dollars to impose more taxes on you. They live lavishly on your taxes, loot the state to stay rich and tell you God is Good. https://t.co/gXvM0HZBAY pic.twitter.com/Lxj5vQRnVP — ???????????? ????. ???????????????????????? ???????? (@NatGTetteh) November 15, 2023

