Ofori-Atta's censure vote: Earn your honourable title today - Sam George to NPP MPs

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has urged his colleague MPs of the majority caucus to support a vote of censure against the finance minister filed by his side, the minority.

Sam George’s call comes after the national leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) directed all their MPs to abstain from a scheduled vote of censure targeted at embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



The party has thus ordered the Majority Whips to ensure that no member of the Caucus participates in the exercise expected to take place today, Thursday, November 10, 2022.



The directive was contained in a November 9, press statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



Reacting to this, the Ningo-Prampram MP said the vote of censure against the finance minister will be a test of honour for the NPP MPs.



He added that the action the majority caucus MPs will take will determine whether they are truly honourable men and women, myjoyonline.com reports.

“Today, it is a matter of honour. It is a matter of the title we so fight for. So, they (NPP MPs) must earn their title, today.



“This is a call to the 137 on the majority side. Earn your title. Else we will not call you honourable members of the rest of the term.



“We will refer to you by your regular names because you are going to show Ghanaians that you lack honour,” he is quoted to have said in an interview with Metro TV on Thursday.



“Ghana is at the crossroads today. Today Parliament has the opportunity to distinguish itself and ensure that we are masters of our own craft and ensure that we care about the people we represent,” the MP added.



IB/BOG