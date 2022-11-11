0
Ofori-Atta's removal: At least he must defend himself in parliament - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says it will be unjust on their side if the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is not allowed to defend himself in parliament.

According to him, despite many calls for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, it will be appropriate if he is heard before any decision is made.

“No one has officially served Ken Ofori-Atta of what he has done for him to explain himself. In the midst of all these, he is not even in Ghana,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, however, maintained that parliament will only ensure that due process is used if the Finance Minister will be dismissed.

