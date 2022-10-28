Ofori-Atta's removal: Contest independently if you can't be loyal to party - Former NPP Chair

Andy Appiah Kubi is one of the over 90 MPs seeking Ofori-Atta's removal

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for New Juaben North constituency says the conduct of some Members of Parliament who recently demanded the dismissal of two Ministers of Finance is “unacceptable”.

Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang described the over eighty (80) NPP MPs as “hypocrites” who are only thinking about their selfish interests.



"Andy Appiah Kubi, Eugene (Boakye) Antwi from Subin, at the beginning of this government weren't they deputy Ministers? Was Ken Ofori-Atta not their Minister? At the time didn't they know he was not up to task . . .?" he rhetorically asked.



According to him all party members and NPP parliamentarians must be honest to the situation and defend the party with their blood.



He said the current situation is as a result of the Russian/Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will not sit down for you to act in your selfish interests . . . in this era and current dispensation you are the MPs President Akufo-Addo has really taken care of in terms of all form or things, and especially because of the slim majority, so you blackmail him here and there, do they think we don't know? But because of the party interest we have also kept quiet and as a party people we are also close to the government and we know what is going on . . . the government of the day, the President has really taken care of you and you can't deny that . . ." he told Kwesi Aboagye in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



"The party does not belong to the MPs . . . nobody asked you people to come and contest as Members of Parliament, you must know your responsibility within the party and your loyalty within the party . . . if you are not loyal to the party I beg you go and stand independent . . . " he added.



A group of over 80 MPs at a press conference led by Andy Appiah Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



The MPs claimed the two Ministers must be blamed for the economic crisis in the country.