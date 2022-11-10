0
Menu
News

Ofori-Atta saved as Speaker of Parliament refers censure motion to 8-member ad hoc committee

Ken Ofori Atta Minister Of Finance 973x1024 Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred a vote of censure motion filed by the minority cause of Parliament for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to an 8-member ad hoc committee

The committee is expected to make a determination on removal of Ofori-Atta within 7 days.

The speaker announced that the committee will be chaired by Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond and the MP for Bolgatanga Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

More Soon...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: