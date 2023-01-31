'Ofori-Atta should have left office 7 months ago'- Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary

Presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, says the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, should have left office seven months ago.

This comment by the presidential hopeful is in line with the current economic crisis and the issues surrounding Ghana’s controversial domestic debt exchange program.



In October 2022, the Majority Caucus in Parliament also asked for Ken Ofori Atta to be fired from his job as Finance Minister. The majority MPs made the announcement to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



The signatures of the legislators of the NPP are backing the call on the president to sack his finance minister and his deputy.



Addressing the media on the issue, MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said they have been compelled to go public with their demands because several appeals to the Presidency through the leadership have failed.



The 80 NPP MPs who addressed the media disclosed that their position is consistent with those of the colleagues who were not present at the time of the press engagement.

In an exclusive interview with the host of Atinka TV’s morning show “Ghana Nie,” Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, who reacted to the call for the removal of Ofori Atta from office, mentioned that although he has no personal issues with the finance minister, the economic health of Ghana is paramount.



He revealed that confidence is an unquantifiable product and that once the public loses trust in the economy, getting it back will be difficult.



“I have asked the president to do something to stop our currency from going down. Some serious decisions have to be taken. I completely disagree with the president on his position on the finance minister.



"I have said this before, and it does not mean that I have a personal issue against the finance minister. “I think he should have left 7 months ago, in my personal view,” Kwabena Agyei Agyapong told Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa.