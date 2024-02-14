Ofori-Atta to be appointed senior presidential advisor, special envoy on international investments - Report

Ken Ofori-Atta was fired from his role as Minister of Finance on February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori-Atta, who was relieved of his duties as the Minister of Finance, is set to grab two new important roles in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the outgoing finance minister is set to be appointed as senior presidential advisor.



The report added that Ofori-Atta would also serve as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets.



It also stated in the report that Asaase News sources in the Office of the President have indicated that Dr Kwaku Afriyie, who was also sacked from his role as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, would also be appointed as President Akufo-Addo’s special envoy on climate.



Ken Ofori-Atta and Kwaku Afriyie were among 16 ministers and deputy ministers who were fired by President Akufo-Addo in his massive shake-up, announced on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



The remaining ministers who were fired include:

Ministers



1. Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



2. Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu



3. Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Dan Kwaku Botwe



4. Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh

5. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal



6. Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu



Deputy Ministers:



1. Deputy Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng



2. Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Collins Ntim Aboagye

3. Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Mensah.



4. Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio



5. Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim



6. Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo



7. Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo.

8. Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey



BAI/AE



